Inter can win even “dirty”. The news is not just because with Inzaghi she had only imposed herself by playing well; because he has conquered the house of the great enemy, as well as master of victory with the least effort; because above all with these 3 points the Nerazzurri show that they will not easily tear the Scudetto off their chest. And now the calendar is an invitation to believe it.

The 1-0 is becoming the mantra of this crazy championship in which the calendar imposes crazy rhythms and cynicism is a must. In addition to Juve, Mourinho has also arrived and leaders Milan himself are now looking to the point and have won by measure, without conceding goals, the last three games. For Inzaghi, on the other hand, this little game was only successful at home against Torino, on 22 December: a scratch by Dumfries in the midst of so much suffering. To impose themselves, Inter have always needed to grind a football that is as beautiful as it is tiring, given that it brought so many men close to the opponent’s area.

For a couple of months, physical condition and mental lightness have not been the same anymore. And the bill had become very high. Before the blitz at the Stadium, the misery of 7 points in as many matches. The only success, uncorking the bubbles again, against Salernitana: a 5-0 that would have been better diluted with a goal at Genoa, one more at Fiorentina, one less in the derby … ‘Inter tonight was at a crossroads and they didn’t make a mistake. He just won the second direct clash between the top four (Napoli at home), shooting on goal only on the occasion of Calhanoglu’s penalty with replay. Credit goes to Juve – who for the first time played the match instead of waiting for it – for the pressure exerted from the start, but this time Inter were more realistic than the king. Clinging to the Skriniar totem (“Matches are won even in this way, now the three points count. This victory will give us a great boost, we fought to the end and this is the result”) and to the newly found Brozovic compass, everyone fought in every centimeter of field. Whether beauticians like it or not, championships are won (even) like this.