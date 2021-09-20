Resentment in the thigh for the Chilean, while the Tucu will not be risked after the blow to the pelvis. Calha is back, Dumfries and Perisic ahead on the wings

Inter will leave by train at 5.45 pm for Florence without Correa and Vidal. It is useless to risk the two South Americans when between Saturday 25 and 2 October there are three other very delicate challenges against Atalanta, Shakhtar and Sassuolo. To challenge Fiorentina, Inzaghi will therefore rely on a formation very similar to that of the first 4 outings of the season.

No risks – Correa accused a strong blunt trauma to the pelvis after a clash with De Silvestri in the match with Bologna. Negative tests, but the Tucu still feels some pain so it was decided to wait to propose it again. He should be available on Saturday against Atalanta. Vidal, on the other hand, had stopped before the last game, when he should have played from 1 ‘in place of Calhanoglu, due to a strain in his right thigh. The exams he underwent in the morning showed resentment and the former Barça will be re-evaluated in the coming days. He will therefore also miss the match on Saturday.

Ivan returns – In the training that preceded the departure for Tuscany, the coach did not try the 11 anti viola. But unless there are sensational surprises, the back pack will be confirmed (even if he concedes goals from 4 outings), as will the Barella-Brozovic couple. On the right, Dumfries could win again on Darmian, who would be re-proposed against Atalanta, when Gosens has to be braked. On the left Perisic could take back the shirt at the expense of Dimarco, however excellent with Bologna. In front of forced choices, with Dzeko and Lautaro. Since Sanchez does not have the 90 ‘in his legs, if Inzaghi wants to let one of the two strikers catch his breath the only possibility passes from the advancement of Calha (inside one between Vecino and Gagliardini) in a 3-5-1-1, with relay between Edin and Martinez. But the less likely hypothesis remains.

