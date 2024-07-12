Simone Inzaghi renews his contract with Inter and signs until 2026. The Nerazzurri club has made the agreement with the coach official. “The boys have done an extraordinary job but we know that this year everyone is waiting for us and we will have the obligation to improve”, says Inzaghi preparing for the new season. As for the renewal, “very happy, I thank the club, the president, all the directors. I feel at home, I feel appreciated and this is the thing that matters most of all. We have never been far away in this month and a half since the championship ended”.