The official is missing, but at this point it is a detail. Simone Inzaghi has found an agreement to extend his contract with Inter until June 30, 2025 or one year more than the deadline set in June 2022, when the first renewal arrived. The confirmation came from Tullio Tinti, the agent who followed the youngest of the Inzaghi brothers even when he was a footballer: “Simone has already extended when he was on tour. The agreement is only to be formalised, but it will be a one-year renewal” . Inzaghi, therefore, will not start the next championship with an expiring contract and will be more “protected” even in the event of criticism.