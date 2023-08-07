The Piacenza coach has reached an agreement to extend his contract by 12 months during the tour in Japan with president Zhang and the management
The official is missing, but at this point it is a detail. Simone Inzaghi has found an agreement to extend his contract with Inter until June 30, 2025 or one year more than the deadline set in June 2022, when the first renewal arrived. The confirmation came from Tullio Tinti, the agent who followed the youngest of the Inzaghi brothers even when he was a footballer: “Simone has already extended when he was on tour. The agreement is only to be formalised, but it will be a one-year renewal” . Inzaghi, therefore, will not start the next championship with an expiring contract and will be more “protected” even in the event of criticism.
THIRD YEAR
—
Inzaghi arrived at Inter on 3 June 2021, when the Viale della Liberazione club announced him as the replacement for Antonio Conte, who had recently reached an agreement to terminate his contract. In two seasons with the Nerazzurri, he totaled 109 benches and won 4 trophies: 2 Italian Cups and 2 Italian Super Cups. Last season he reached the Champions League final, which he lost to Manchester City in Istanbul. In 2021-22 he saw the scudetto blown away in the sprint with Milan, while in 2022-23 he finished very far from Naples, but still won third place and qualification for the next Champions League. The goal for 2023-24, which the coach announced in the mid-July press conference, is to win the tricolor of the second star.
#InterInzaghi #renewal #Tinti #managers #agent #Agreement #formalized
