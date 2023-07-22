After the friendly match against Pergolettese and the 10-0 victory, Simone Inzaghi gave the team a day off. The result has nothing to do with it: the day of relaxation was scheduled before the meeting on Sunday at the Pinetina. Lautaro and his companions won’t even train on Sunday, but they will kick off the tour in China with the transfer to Malpensa and then the flight to Osaka. Cuadrado and all the other big names will also be part of the group. Perhaps only the presence of young people who have their suitcases packed, above all Salcedo, in negotiations to return to Genoa.