Inter, rumors of a change of ownership: Zhang family leaving?

Inter could change property or at least add new ones investors in society. In fact, the consortium of the Nerazzurri would be interested in the Nerazzurri club Bahrain Investcorp. This Arab fund had already attempted the operation with Milan in the past and now – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – he would be betting on Inter. The bottom of private equity Investcorp reopens the dossier, an operation on which the Bahraini financial group allegedly worked according to rumors until last December. According to financial sources, Investcorp (which when contacted did not want to comment on the indiscretion) would be examined the entrance in the Nerazzurri club, owned by the family Zhang and would be trying to set up a consortium Of investorsprobably player always del Bahrain.

The Bahraini group Investcorp – continues the Sun – today represents one of excluded areas from the investments of soccer. Where does the Qatar owner of Paris Saint-Germain and the UAE which owns the Manchester City. While the Saudi fund Public Investment Fund (Pif) has recently taken over Newcastle. There was the occasion of Milanfor which Investcorp was ready to invest 1.2 billion of Euro. But eventually the option fizzled out. The advisors Goldman Sachs and Raine are at work on Inter. But Zhang always has denied the will of sell. And he values ​​the club at more than 1.2 billion. But in May 2024 will expire on three-year loan of Oaktree for 275 million euros (12% interest) contracted by the Luxembourg vehicle with which the family controls the company. The Chinese shareholder tried to refinance but Without results.

