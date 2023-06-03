Valentin Carboni will return from Argentina tonight: eliminated from the Under 20 World Cup, the attacker is however injured. Inzaghi launches a “contained” turnover. Away… in the day like on the occasion of the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Juventus

No “wild” turn over: Simone Inzaghi will spare defender Acerbi, full-back Dimarco and midfielder Barella tomorrow at Grande Torino. Instead, Darmian will play, who will not leave room at least initially for D’Ambrosio, Brozovic, with Asllani on the bench, Dumfries, on the right still preferred to Bellanova, and in attack wide for Lautaro and Lukaku. Will it be a preview of the couple who will play in Istanbul? It’s not for sure. Also because Inzaghi has studied relays to keep his engine revved up, but at the same time prevent anyone from getting tired. He knows that against Turin it won’t be a friendly because the grenades want to finish in eighth place in the standings. He will therefore run some risks, but he believes it is important not to end the season making a fool of himself. See also F1 | Mercedes: Musconi promoted to Head of Trackside Performance

Skriniar yes, Micki no — Among the squad there will be Skriniar who should also play a part of the match: after the operation on his back, it would be his return to the field from 14 March. No call-up instead for Mkhitaryan who will be available for the Champions League final. Out as well Correa.

No pick up — Yesterday, after training, the team did not stay in retreat at the Pinetina and will meet again this morning to leave by bus for the Piedmontese capital. The return to Milan is scheduled immediately after the match. Also on the occasion of the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, in that case against Juventus at the Stadium, the Nerazzurri faced the away match in Turin… on the same day.

Carboni in Milan, but ko — The Argentine, fresh from the elimination of his national team at the Under 20 World Cup, is expected in Milan in the evening, but will not be available for the match against Toro because he left the match against Nigeria prematurely due to an injury. See also Lukaku returns to score for Belgium after a year and a half

