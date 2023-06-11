Lazio and Milan are in the 3rd group: it starts in September, then from 2024-25 the single round of 36

From our correspondent Fabio Licari

The broken dream on the most beautiful. City in first tier as champions of England and Europe, Inter in second. The only Italian top seed is Napoli, while Lazio and Milan finish in third place. We fell under the finish line banner. And to think that we could have scored an incredible “treble” if the Nerazzurri and Roma had won their finals and presented themselves as Champions and Europa League holders. The last edition with two Italian top seeds (Inter and Milan) dates back to 2010-11.

Fourth tier risk — The table of finalists seems balanced. For Spalletti’s successor and for Inzaghi, the dangers could come more from the fourth urn than from the third. In the latter there are in fact Newcastle and Real Sociedad, two very bad clients to avoid, but also Union Berlin, Lens, Celtic and, if they get through the playoffs, Galatasaray who will evoke sweet memories but, at least at home, are never reassuring. In the third, all in all, there is a better choice: Salzburg and Rangers are not objects of desire, but Newcastle and Real Sociedad are scarier. For Sarri and Pioli the percentage of risk is decidedly higher. See also Milan and Inter, step back. Juve, trident postponed. Listen to Bordocampo

Great absentees — Once again the second band is almost another first. It is not easy to choose between a definitely enhanced Real Madrid, Arsenal, United, Borussia, Atletico, Porto and Leipzig. Absent several greats: Liverpool, Chelsea, Juve always present since 2012, Tottenham, even Ajax and Roma. As always, the picture of the draw on 1 September in Monaco will be definitive after the preliminaries and the summer playoffs: with 26 teams directly in the groups, there are still 6 places at stake. Psv, Marseille, Slovan, Ferencvaros could take over from Braga, Rangers, Copenhagen, Young Boys included in the graph for the best UEFA ranking.

Unknowns Barça-City — It will be a hot summer on the judicial front. If Juve’s problems compete in the Conference, with Fiorentina taking over, those of Barcelona and City involve the Champions League. Barça is under investigation for the Negreira case, the payments to the vice president of the Spanish arbitration committee: he risks a disqualification for unsportsmanlikeness. From Spain they whisper that Laporta too would have decided to leave the Super League, not having his back financially covered like Florentino. Juve’s repentance was supposed to remain secret, but it was some from Barça – the “against” fringe – who broke the news. The other doubt concerns City, accused in England of over a hundred violations of Fair Play between 2009 and 2018. The risks are more in the Premier League but, if a strong sentence arrives, how can we exclude consequences in Europe? See also Víctor Font: "I would have prevented Messi from leaving"

Overtaking: 3rd place — For the Italians, despite the three knockouts by Inter, Roma and Fiorentina, it was an incredible season: three finalists, second in the season rankings and, since August, overtaking Germany. We will start 2023-24 in third place and we will also have Roma and Atalanta (Europa League) and Juve, or Fiorentina in the Conference in the first tier. Then from 2024 everything changes: single group, 36 teams, and two or four more games.

