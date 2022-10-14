For the moment this is one of the solutions evaluated: a ten-day stay with at least one friendly match. On 18 January in Riyadh the final of the first seasonal trophy against Milan

Inter are thinking about the break in the championship and how to “occupy it”. Because from 13 November onwards, like all clubs, he will lose various national teams that will go to the World Cup in Qatar, but will have a significant number of players to keep in shape in view of the January resumption. Hence the idea of ​​a warm training period, where you have the best possible conditions to work. Among the locations monitored are Malaga and Malta, which also have better temperatures in late November-early December than in Italy. For a few days, however, there has also been the prospect, by doing a few more hours of flight, of going to Saudi Arabia, in the country that a month and a half later (January 18) will host the final of the Italian Super Cup with Milan. See also Inter, Marotta: “We have an obligation to believe in it. Great optimism for the future "

INTER ARABA – There is still no offer in black and white, but there are contacts between the local organizers and the Viale della Liberazione club. The “package” would include, in addition to training in state-of-the-art facilities, also one or two friendly matches and a stay of about ten days. Clearly there is the ok from Inzaghi and his staff to the tour and the climate in Saudi Arabia would be the right one. Will it be a sort of “mission” to… acclimatize in view of the Italian derby which will be worth the first trophy of the season?

PREVIOUS ONE – We will see on which location the choice falls: naturally, in addition to logistics, the economic offers that will be formalized will be important. Certainly in the history of the Nerazzurri there is an auspicious precedent in the event of the choice of Saudi Arabia. At the end of December 2009, Inter went to work for the resumption of the championship in Abu Dhabi, where he stayed for a few days, until the beginning of 2010 (playing, ironically, a friendly match in Saudi Arabia). Not even twelve months later the team, no longer led by Mourinho but by Benitez, returned to Abu Dhabi to play the final of the Club World Cup which they won against Mazembe. See also Ferrero awaits the guarantee questioning. Sampdoria towards a new Board of Directors

