Neapolitan dinner for the Nerazzurri after one to one against the formation of Mr. Spalletti
After the game dinner in the belly of the Maradona before the restart for Milan. Intersee Naples and sees the pizza: the Nerazzurri club has ordered 40, for the entire group. The pizza chef who prepared and delivered the pizzas to the Inter group at the stadium after the game told it on social media.
“A special delivery for Inter – wrote Mr. Errico Porzio, owner of the pizzeria – and even though I am a great Napoli fan, I cannot hide the fact that it was a pleasure to deliver my pizzas to great champions“.
February 13, 2022 (change February 12, 2022 | 23:02)
