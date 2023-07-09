Known as the architect for his ballistic skills, he made his professional debut in 1953 in the ranks of Deportivo La Coruna before moving to Barcelona

Mourning in the world of football. Luis Suarez Miramontes, known as Luisito, died at the age of 88. Born in La Coruna on May 2, 1935, he was considered one of the best players of his generation. Known as the architect for his ballistic skills, he made his professional debut in 1953 in the ranks of Deportivo La Coruna before moving to Barcelona, where it won two editions of the Spanish league, the national cup and the Cup of Fairs. In 1961 he joined Inter, with whom he won three Italian championships (1962-1963, 1964-1965 and 1965-1966) as well as two European Cups (1963-1964 and 1964-1965) and as many Intercontinental Cups. Under the guidance of the Argentine coach Helenio Herrera, who had already had him employed in Barcelona, ​​at the same time established himself as one of the best directors on the international scene, still being counted today among the greatest interpreters of the role in the history of football. He finished his career in 1973 playing for Sampdoria.

Subscribe to the newsletter

