He hasn’t played for twenty days now, since the last time on the pitch was on December 22nd. It is normal for there to be curiosity for the return of leaders Inter, so strong, so beautiful, in the first five months of the championship, to spark a debate and a thousand answers: but how did he improve – even – compared to Conte’s team? And in the flourishing of interpretations, at times of suggestions, an almost objective truth has been lost along the way. Inter, the new Inter, was born on October 16, at the end of that match against Lazio that had sparked a rainbow of controversies and – secretly – had been greeted by Simone Inzaghi as a revelation. Because, beyond the furious accusations for the goal scored by Felipe Anderson with Dimarco on the ground, it was necessary to understand what technical direction the season should take.