Another day of “special” training for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. Despite all the elements in the squad are vaccinated and the swabs carried out in the last two days of the year showed the positivity of “only” three elements (Cordaz, Dzeko and Satriano), the club intends to proceed with the utmost caution before resuming with the classic sessions and related matches. Even today, in fact, the players trained at a distance and the same menu is planned for tomorrow. From Monday, if there are no contraindications, they will start to force in view of the official resumption, Thursday in Bologna (12.30).

So in Bologna

For the challenge of Dall’Ara Inzaghi will certainly not have Calhanoglu (disqualified after the yellow taken against Turin) and Dzeko. The most likely substitutes at the moment are Vidal and Sanchez. The former Barcelona had already replaced Barella well in the last outing of 2021 and appears to have the advantage over Gagliardini, Vecino and Sensi to complete the median with Barella and Brozovic himself. Inzaghi will then take advantage of the 5 substitutions during the match in progress, taking into account that three days later he intends to avenge the only knockout in the league, against “his” Lazio. To support Lautaro (cautioned), the run-off between Sanchez and Correa sees the former as the favorite as Tucu has not played since 4 December, when against Roma they got a resentment on the flexors. Now he is healed, but he should start again from the bench.