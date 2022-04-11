The date for the recovery of Bologna-Inter, the famous asterisk that holds the championship fight hostage, was set last week: Wednesday 27 April, with a time to be defined, also because that day there is the first leg of one of the two. Champions League semifinals. But first there is a step that could change the history of the championship. The day after tomorrow, in fact, the Coni Sports Guarantee Board will rule on the Nerazzurri’s appeal against the first two decisions of the Sports Judge and the FIGC Sports Court of Appeal on the non-assignment of the 3-0 at the table of the 6 January match at which the Bologna did not show up due to the quarantine imposed by the ASL.