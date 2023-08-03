The Portuguese from Lille, currently injured, is a low cost idea for January or June (on a free transfer). Chelsea and Arsenal are currently not open to the loan of their centre-backs. For the role of backup goalkeeper, the Ukrainian remains a hot lead, but watch out for the Brazilian from Athletico Paranaense who, however, doesn’t need to make money

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

When Samardzic, Sommer and Scamacca have worn the Nerazzurri shirt and will be under Inzaghi’s orders at the Pinetina, the work of Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin will not be finished in any case. The Nerazzurri squad will be completed with a second goalkeeper and above all with the arrival of a defender.

TRUBIN AND BENTO — The Ukrainian was and remains in the crosshairs, but Shakhtar’s requests for him are considered too high, considering that in 2024 he will be free on a free transfer. Trubin, fascinated by playing for Inter, promised himself to Inter. For now and for next season. It remains to be seen whether the pact will hold up because there are plenty of offers to buy him (the latest from Benfica) and because Shakhtar threatens to keep him on the bench for the entire season. The negotiation on the Milan-Donetsk axis, however, has not yet concluded. In the meantime, Inter is taking precautions by observing other profiles: the main one is that of the Brazilian Bento Matheus Krepski, number one of Athletico Paranaense. Two years older than Trubin (the Ukrainian is a 2001, the green and gold is a 1999), they also have different characteristics because Bento is better with his feet, while Anatolj is more athletic. The Brazilian was offered and Inter who knew him are interested, but Athletico Paranaense do not want him to leave because he is participating in the Libertadores but above all because they don’t need the money: three weeks ago they completed the sale of the striker to Barcelona eighteen-year-old Vitor Roque, paid between a fixed part and a bonus of almost 60 million. The candidacies of Consigli and Audero were also evaluated, with the latter resisting, but also pay attention to Filip Stankovic: on tour he has done well and has shown that he has the qualities to remain in the squad, but at his age, the managers reflect , he needs to play. An entire season with a few minutes behind Sommer wouldn’t raise the son of the legendary Dejan. See also Millionaires collapsed: now they lost against Pereira and in El Campín

DEFENSE FRAMEWORK — The search for a right foot marker from the three-man defense is also complicated. In Japan Bisseck made a good impression when used in his role or as deputy Darmian (where De Vrij can also be moved if necessary). The idea was to have him play deputy Bastoni, on the center left, alternating him with Acerbi, but the picture can change depending on what the market offers. At the moment there are some ideas that are not easy to implement: Chalobah has been a favorite of DS Ausilio since last year, but it is difficult to have him on loan from Chelsea who, despite having bought Disasi, lost Wesley Fofana for 6 months due to a serious injury to the knee. Tomiyasu is a profile that interests a lot. Arsenal, however, are not open to a loan deal and are only evaluating a definitive sale, not even at the final price. Who stays? Atalanta wants to lock down Toloi and won’t let him leave; the alternative proposed by the Goddess, Demiral, does not heat up at the Pinetina at the moment. Unattainable (apparently) Pavard who would be by far the first choice. He can’t find confirmation of Inter’s interest in Luiz Felipe, with whom Inzaghi has already worked at Lazio. While awaiting new ideas, the name of Djalò is always in the notebook of Inter managers, the Portuguese who played for six months in Milan’s Primavera side and who is now recovering after the serious knee injury in March. It could be an option for January (if it can be purchased at a low cost) or for June (when it would be an attractive zero parameter): it is very popular in Viale della Liberazione. See also The 5 concerns of Fernando Ortiz with América for the second leg against Toluca in the semifinals