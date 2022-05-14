Why is this the diktat that the managing director of Inter received from the property and sent to his trusted collaborators to set up the next signing campaign for the Nerazzurri team. Regardless of how the season ends – winning the second consecutive Scudetto would still enrich the showcase and consolidate the club’s sporting status at national level –to lighten as much as possible the losses of the next budget, after the very heavy -245 of last summer.

BEHIND LAUTARO THE VACUUM – The numbers speak for themselves: behind Lautaro Martinez’s 19 league goals (whose future is also a big question mark) all the difficulties of an offensive department are hidden in which the ideal shoulder of the Argentine international has not yet been identified to all effects. Edin’s 13 centers Dzeko they represent an important loot but reveal only part of the truth: the Bosnian he has only scored one goal in the last nine days and at the level of athletic brilliance it is not going through its prime. Without forgetting that the identity card does not offer too much perspective in the future. So that Simone Inzaghi has constantly alternated him in the last weeks in Correa, the real negative note of the seasonwith his just 4 goals scored from August to today and against the 31 million euros that Inter will pay shortly to exercise the mandatory redemption from Lazio. Finally, there is an Alexis Sanchez who stopped at 5 and who never found the necessary feeling with the coach to express himself continuously, thus fueling the rumors that want him among the illustrious sacrifices. to balance the club’s accounts. Necessary strategies, which will put Marotta and the ds Ausilio in a position to probably identify at least two players to complete the department.

TWO SHOTS ARE NEEDED – A complementary tip – in this sense, the Nerazzurri managers will have to unravel the knot on who to sacrifice between Pinamonti and Satriano to make money – and then a young but ready-made profile, as long as it reaches reasonable figures. For this reason, Sassuolo’s request between 35 and 40 million euros for Gianluca Scamacca is considered out of the market, on a par with 35 for the Reims Hugo Ekitike jewel. On the Lukaku frontwho during his troubled season at Chelsea never broke off relations with Inter, his agent Federico Pastorello expressed himself clearly, postponing any kind of speech to the assessments that will be made by the new ownership of the London company. The Belgian has been paid a lot but at the same time represents a problem from a technical point of view and the balance of the locker room for Tuchel, who has never given the feeling of believing too much in his qualities. In light of the current economic parameters, Marotta would open to a Lukaku-bis only on particularly favorable terms: on loan and with an important contribution from Blues for the payment of an engagement which reaches 12 million euros net and for which Inter could not benefit from the Growth Decree.

Occasions and evaluations, which go hand in hand with financial equilibrium and sporting competitiveness: Marotta’s vocabulary for the summer market takes shape, hand in hand with needs.