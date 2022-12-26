Marotta and Ausilio’s idea is to anticipate the competition, for the Frenchman anticipating the times will be difficult. For the Valencia midfielder, a loan with redemption option is being considered
Using January to build the Inter to come. A year ago Gosens, now Thuram and Musah. They are the two main objectives of the Nerazzurri club for midfield and attack. And the idea of Marotta and Ausilio is to anticipate the competition. That is why decisive meetings will soon be staged.
#Inter #heres #plan #January #sprints #Thuram #Musah
Leave a Reply