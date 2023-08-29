Finally Benjamin Pavard. The player landed in Milan a little later than 8pm yesterday, after receiving the all-clear from Bayern Munich in the past few hours to transfer to Inter. He arrived at Munich airport at 18:30, where he took the last selfies with the local fans, and landed at the private airports of Linate airport. The long negotiation with the German club has therefore come to an end: the agreement was reached on the basis of 30 million euros plus 2 in bonuses. Times got diluted because Bayern, a few hours before the end of the summer transfer market session, first wanted to have the guarantee of quickly finding a replacement in the role.