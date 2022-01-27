Inter, here is Gosens. Arrival at Coni: off to medical examinations

Last steps before the official. Robin Gosens will soon officially become a new Inter player. The left-handed winger’s day in Milan started early: Gosens arrived at CONI shortly after 9 in the morning for his sporting fitness. The announcement is expected in the next few hours, after the white smoke arrived yesterday: Atalanta will go between 25 and 27 million euros, including bonuses; loan with obligation to redeem in 18 months, the formula found by the two clubs. The player will sign a contract until 2026, worth three million per season plus bonuses. (by Francesco Sessa)



