Further confirmations arrive on the second shirt of Inter for the 2023-24 season, which Simone Inzaghi’s team will wear in the friendly on Tuesday 1 August against Paris Saint-Germain. As reported by FootyHeadlines, the Nerazzurri away kit will simply be white and blue, with the blue Nike mustache and the star above the white crest. What makes it unique is the oblique band that crosses it, which is interrupted in the middle by a pixelated effect that divides it in two.