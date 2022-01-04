Priority to the wings and the midfield, at least for the immediate future, but at Inter it is also time for great maneuvers behind. While the Nerazzurri management intensifies efforts and contacts to deliver a Perisic deputy to Inzaghi (in addition to the possible replacement for Vecino), the project for the renewal of the defensive department is also continuing with the lights off. Because, as Marotta often likes to repeat, one must always know how to seize the opportunities that the market offers, even more so if there is the possibility of further raising the bar.