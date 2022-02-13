After winning a point in Naples, the Nerazzurri think about the Reds. Dumfries and Perisic the certainties, Vidal will replace Barella, optimism for the defender. And Sanchez paws

A defeat in the direct clash against Napoli, in addition to complicating things in the league, would also have been deleterious from a Liverpool perspective. The reaction of the second half allowed Inter to leave Maradona with a point that could prove invaluable in the championship fight and that gives a good boost in view of the thrilling challenge against the Reds. How do the Italian champions arrive in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16?

STRETCHER AND STICKS – In the Champions League Barella will be missing and this is nothing new: the absence of the former Cagliari is the real thorn in the side of Simone Inzaghi, who will return to the game after the pit stop at the Maradona sky box. Unless there are surprises there will be Vidal in the middle of the field, also because Vecino has not even left for Naples due to an inflammation in the medial compartment of the left knee: the Uruguayan will be available again, but the ownership is to be excluded. The alternative is Gagliardini, who, however, seems to have come out of the rotations in the last few races. For a heavy absence, however, there could be an important return: Bastoni is continuing with the therapies, today for the first time after the ankle injury accused against Roma he carried out a personalized session on the pitch. The next two days will be decisive to understand if the former Atalanta can be in the game, but optimism is growing by the hour. Alternatively there are Dimarco, fresh from the positive test in Naples, and D’Ambrosio. See also 21 great footballers that Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw debut and retire as a player

STOPS – The Maradona match was the confirmation of the fixed points at Inter. On both external players, among the most fit players – if not the most fit ever – at the Nerazzurri in recent weeks: Ivan Perisic and Denzel Dumfries, tireless and among the first offensive weapons of the Italian champions. Their contribution will be fundamental against the Liverpool of Alexander-Arnold and Salah, of Robertson and Mané. While the opaque test of Lautaro Martinez – not the only one in recent times – reopens the ballot ahead: who between the Argentine and Alexis Sanchez? And if it is true that Dzeko has played six of the last seven games as a starter, also considering the Italian Cup and Super Cup, it is also true that Inzaghi is unable to give up the Bosnian: in Naples (but also against Venice and Rome) we saw why .

THE OTHERS – Sanchez paws, Bastoni as well, Vidal must be ready. But to keep up with Liverpool, everyone will need to contribute: from Handanovic’s saves to Brozovic’s work, from De Vrij’s cover (not perfect lately) to Calhanoglu’s inspiration. After the Napoli stumbling block, now head to the Reds. Klopp’s line-up will arrive in Milan after playing at Burnley today at 3 pm, several hours late compared to Inter: will it affect the match? See also Inter Miami is reinforced with one of the figures of Colombian soccer

February 13, 2022 (change February 13, 2022 | 15:35)

