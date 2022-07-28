Six goals and another 90 minutes of running-in on the legs. This is the result of the home test that Inzaghi’s Inter played in the afternoon with Pro Sesto. After the joint training sessions carried out in Appiano with Milanese and Novara, the Nerazzurri also tried mechanisms and movements against the Lombard team, who lost 6-1. The protagonist, as in previous releases, is still Lautaro Martinez, author of a brace in the first half. The big news was the presence of Skriniar, inside in the second half. The next match is scheduled for Saturday in Cesena against Lyon, where Inzaghi could try the starting defense from the start.

Super bull

–

Inzaghi has aimed to make everyone spin a little, giving precious minutes especially to those who have so far played little or nothing in the friendlies against Lugano, Monaco and Lens. Calhanoglu thought about breaking the deadlock after just 15 ‘, then the brace of Toro between 22’ and 42 ‘to close the first part at 3-1. In the second half, a totally overturned formation but identical script, with three other goals for the Nerazzurri signed by Correa (62 ‘), Bellanova (64’) and Skriniar (71 ‘). First soft exit for the Slovak center, who started training at full capacity only two days ago but has already shown a good athletic condition. The other happy note of the afternoon was Robin Gosens, who Inzaghi tested for the second 45 ‘and received positive feedback. The only ones who did not take part in the match against Pro Sesto were Sanchez and Pinamonti. Tomorrow’s program includes a double training session, on Saturday instead again on the pitch against Lyon.