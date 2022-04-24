No one better than the Turkish in Serie A: 10 goals were born from his passes. Marcelo gave an encore after the goal against Spezia

You sing it and you play it, with two like that. Mr. assist is the presenter of every self-respecting evening. With whom to go and take first place, after all, if not with those who ran away from Milan choosing Inter, and with whom the Nerazzurri remarried him this year, when the opportunities to get involved by other sirens were everywhere? Welcome, indeed welcome back because they never left, in the magical world of Calhanoglu and Brozovic. Here you will find everything you need. With them, for Inzaghi, it’s a bit like walking into a shopping center: at the entrance you have in mind to buy just one thing, when you leave he has full bags and a big smile like that.

Inter have a huge heart, this is the truth. But without a brain you can enjoy a moment, not for life or an entire championship. Calhanoglu, with yesterday’s two, arrived in double figures in terms of number of assists in the league: we are at 10, in the past among the Nerazzurri only Stankovic and Candreva have succeeded. No one has done better than him in Serie A. He is a builder of other people’s joys, the Turkish. He imagines free corridors where others perceive traffic: he did not make Inter number 20, perhaps he would be a traffic policeman. “Freedom that I have in my veins, freedom that belongs to me”, sang the Inter player Califano. Calhanoglu’s freedom is the daughter of a way of playing that Inzaghi has sewn on him. It’s the scudetto face. He entered all three Nerazzurri goals: the one where you don’t find assists … well, don’t be fooled, he literally built it by going to eradicate a ball from Pellegrini’s feet and then triggering Perisic. In his game there was everything, even the long-distance duel with Mkhitaryan – a Turk against an Armenian – which even had implications that have nothing to do with sport: to confirm, concern the clash between the two at the end of the game . Calha in the round, then. Pressure? Pressure to whom? If anything, motivation. For him, winning the Scudetto against the Milan he gave up by choosing the other side of Milan is almost a matter of honor. That’s why he had an edge yesterday.

Brozovic’s extra gear, on the other hand, was not even thought to exist. He has always gone at a thousand per hour, now he has also discovered the pleasure of scoring: before La Spezia he had had to wait a year for a goal in the league. Now he is in the second in a row. Because the leaders do this, when the games weigh, they come out: he had never scored them, two consecutive goals in Serie A. And Inzaghi himself applauded him at the end of the game: “Marcelo can certainly be a factor also in the opposing areas: it is important to us and is giving us great results “. Brozo has chosen the right moment, precisely the timing of the presenter of the evening: ladies and gentlemen, Inter is this stuff here. Antonio Conte one day began to laugh, when they asked him to try, even for a moment, to get inside Brozo’s head. But forget it, don’t waste time. There’s no need to understand, Marcelo. It is enough just to admire it. Inter with him is tremendously linear, consistent with itself. Inzaghi, terrified by the idea of ​​losing him even for just one match, yesterday spared him the final, with the result achieved: there was the risk of a second yellow to dodge, and also some energy to save. And yes, energy is needed: Inter still have 540 minutes to manage between league and cup, with no room for error. Better to lock it up, this magical middle world, where a Croatian and a Turk lay down the law.

April 24 – 09:46

