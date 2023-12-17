Lautaro and Thuram beat Lazio: Inter option the scudetto as early as December

Lautaro Martinez-Thuram beat Lazio: Inter also wins at the Olimpico and strengthens its lead in the standings (41 points): leads Juventus (+4 stopped by Genoa) and gives Milan no chance of returning (who won 3-0 over Monza but remained 9 points behind their cousins). Mathematics obviously says that there is ample room for comebacks and twists, there is no lack of time (we are at the sixteenth day), but Simone Inzaghi's team gives the feeling of being the masters of the championship, like Napoli a year ago. Indeed perhaps even more than the Neapolitans.

One fact: Inter have achieved 8 wins and 2 draws against the top 10 in the Serie A table (only Juventus and Bologna were not defeated) with 25 goals scored and 5 conceded. Who can stop Lautaro and his teammates in the race for the Scudetto which would deliver the second star on the Nerazzurri shirts? At the moment it really seems like no one. Then, the ball is round and football sometimes surprises, however….

Inter defeats Lazio and extends their lead on Juventus

Inter beat Lazio and made the highlight of the 16th matchday of Serie A their own, taking advantage of Juventus' misstep in Genoa and making a mini-stretch at the top of the table. At the Olympic Stadium in Rome the Nerazzurri went 2-0 thanks to Lautaro Martinez's 15th goal of the league and Thuram's goal. Thanks to this success, the team of the great former Simone Inzaghi rises to 41 points, taking them to +4 on Max Allegri's Bianconeri, while Maurizio Sarri's men (forced to close with ten men due to the red card for Lazzari), get their 7th knockout and they remain stuck at 21 in eleventh position.

Inter wins at the Olimpico: Lautaro Martinez and Thuram defeat Lazio

The first half is intense and very balanced, without any particular scoring opportunities on either side. The first noteworthy point comes from the Biancocelesti in the 28th minute, when Zaccagni crosses from the left towards the head of Immobile who fails to find the target. The Nerazzurri response came just a couple of minutes later: Rovella lost a bloody ball in the defensive midfield, resulting in an action that led to an imprecise conclusion by Thuram.

From another sensational Lazio error, about ten minutes later, comes the guest's advantage from the usual Lautaro Martinez, who thanks Marusic for a suicidal back pass and after passing Provedel on the way out, he scored the 1-0 for Inter. At the beginning of the second half Lazio would have a great chance to immediately equalize the score, but Rovellaafter having snatched the ball from Calhanoglu and carried it for 40 metres, he is unable to guess the conclusion to beat Sommer who saves himself for a corner.

Sarri's team tries to gain courage by increasing the pressure, in the 66th minute, however, Inter put the frost down on the Olimpico by finding the second goal thanks to Thuram, who left-footed to strike Provedel with an assist from Barella at the end of a restart. In the 71st minute and then in injury time, the Nerazzurri even came close to scoring a trio of goals, but the Lazio goalkeeper did well to block Mkhitaryan's path twice. At the end, Lazzari's expulsion (protests) is also worth mentioning, forcing the home team to finish with numerical inferiority.

