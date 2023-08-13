The club will adjust yesterday’s offer (8 million) by adding bonuses. Marko’s brother-agent presses with the rossoblù managers so that everything falls into place in a few hours
In the next few hours, Marko Arnautovic’s arrival at Inter will become a reality. The Nerazzurri managers have remained in contact with the attacker’s brother-agent even in these hours and are preparing a slightly improved offer compared to the one presented yesterday (8 million). By adding 2-3 million between bonuses and the fixed portion, in Viale della Liberazione there is the belief that the white smoke can arrive quickly. Let’s say between tonight and tomorrow. Bologna, which had started with a valuation of 15-20 million, understood that keeping the disgruntled player is complicated.
It’s a race against time: Inzaghi is thrilled to have him available, with some training in his legs, on the occasion of his championship debut. As soon as everything is in order, Arnautovic will be in the city for medical examinations. First, however, the green light from Bologna is needed.
