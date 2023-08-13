In the next few hours, Marko Arnautovic’s arrival at Inter will become a reality. The Nerazzurri managers have remained in contact with the attacker’s brother-agent even in these hours and are preparing a slightly improved offer compared to the one presented yesterday (8 million). By adding 2-3 million between bonuses and the fixed portion, in Viale della Liberazione there is the belief that the white smoke can arrive quickly. Let’s say between tonight and tomorrow. Bologna, which had started with a valuation of 15-20 million, understood that keeping the disgruntled player is complicated.