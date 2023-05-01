The German will undergo an MRI scan tomorrow or Wednesday, but the x-ray taken yesterday ruled out bone injuries and the need for surgery on his right shoulder. Robin will have to wear a brace for 7-10 days: in the meantime he will work to maintain muscle tone and be there in the second leg of the Euroderby

Sigh of relief for Robin Gosens. The X-ray of the right shoulder taken yesterday, immediately after the injury in Inter-Lazio, ruled out any bone injuries and showed that the shoulder had been repositioned correctly in its natural seat. Tomorrow or Wednesday, the former Atalanta will undergo an MRI to evaluate the state of the joint, in particular of the capsule, but at the moment, since it is the first “episode”, the operation has been excluded and conservative therapy has been chosen .

GUARDIAN AND EURODERBY — In cases like this, “normal” people wear a brace for about twenty days, but the times for a professional footballer are usually shorter. Gosens hopes to limit them to 7-10 days, in order to be there for the match against Sassuolo (Saturday 13) or for the return Euroderby on the 16th. Naturally he will have to use protection even after his return to the field, to try to avoid a new problem immediately. Inzaghi hopes to get him back as soon as possible both because his performance is proving to be important and to continue alternating with Dimarco. See also Real Madrid wants two Manchester City players

SKRINIAR IN FRANCE — The Slovak, on the other hand, continues his post-operative recovery path in the Bordeaux clinic. He will be in Appiano shortly. There is a slight possibility of seeing him again wearing the Nerazzurri shirt only in the event of qualifying for the Champions League final on June 10, which he would reach after about three months of inactivity.

NO PICK UP — Tomorrow the team will work in Appiano, but will not leave for Verona or stay overnight at the Pinetina. Inzaghi has chosen to let his men spend the night with their respective families, also because last Saturday there was the pre-Lazio retreat, on Friday Brozovic and his teammates will leave for Rome where the following day they will challenge the Giallorossi in a real Champions play-off , while on Tuesday 9 there will be the pre-Euroderby retreat. A few more hours with family members will be useful to “relax” the tension. The group will go to Verona on Wednesday morning and will return immediately after the end of the race. See also Inter, Brozovic and Bastoni are back, but how many doubts for Inzaghi: Lukaku, Lautaro, Skriniar...

