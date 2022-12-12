A story born in 1969 comes to an end: away with the acronyms of the ultra groups, a single flag to involve even the most moderate supporters

A 53-year-long story ends and another begins. In 2023, already from Inter-Napoli on 4 January, the historic banners of organized Inter fans will disappear from the second green ring of the Meazza. There will no longer be the Boys, born in 1969, the oldest ultra group in Italy after the dissolution of the Milanist Fossa dei Leoni (founded in 1968). And there will be no more Ultras, Viking, Brianza and Irriducibili. It will only be Curva Nord Milano 1969, a banner 110 meters long. The motto is “Go forward, go further, be united” with a single soul, only football.

A new course to involve even the most moderate supporters, a change of course that archives a piece of history of the world of ultras and youth subcultures, boundless in costume with cinema figures such as “Sandrino the mallet”, head of the Boys and enemy of the Ras della Fossa (Diego Abatantuono) in “Eccezzziunale… davvero” with the legendary face-to-face scene after a derby at the Amendola Fiera underground station. The Boys will no longer be the protagonists of the entire beginning of Bruno Corbucci’s film “Delitto a Porta Romana” with Tomas Milian and Bombolo. See also millionaires vs. National, live: game delayed due to logistical issues

POLITICS AND THE DARK YEARS — From half a century up there to the “popular”, uncovered and without seats, then called second tier after the construction of the third and the cover for the Italia 90 World Cup. In the 70s in a straight line, with the banner “Boys le furie nerazzurre” then in curve. Always present. In the years of lead with a clear far-right political connotation, they became the Boys San (Nerazzurre action squads) and were the stadium group of Gilberto Cavallini, terrorist of the Revolutionary Armed Nuclei. With a violent derby, with a red dot because the Milanist Fossa dei Leoni was politically oriented to the left.

SANDWICHES — In the 80s the Boys and the Interista curve became the home of the paninari, a right-wing youth movement without extremism, during the period of mass transfers with special trains and endless columns of buses. Thousands around Italy and Europe led by leaders, the dirty heroes of the street, those who also commanded the sidewalks of the most popular districts of Milan. Only one yelled “Who are we?” and everyone was like “The Boys!” in a collective roar that shook the steps of the stadiums. Books have been written about them, they have also filled the pages of crime news with fights and stabbings. Yet many of Inter’s Milanese boys have proudly seen at least one match in the Boys, in the heart of the Nerazzurri supporters. From the comedian Pucci to the actress Matilde Gioli, as a girl in the “Monelle”. The singer-songwriter Franco Califano was also one of them, in the field in the early 80s to sanction the twinning with the ultras of Sampdoria. See also Lautaro's great night: Inter have found their raging Bull

TRANSVERSAL — There were, and there are, of all social classes behind those banners that will no longer exist. The Curva Nord turns the page after the assassination of Vittorio Boiocchi, a convicted offender and a figure of reference for the group, killed outside his home on 29 October last. For a few years, an even longer banner appeared next to the Boys banner: “It’s just us”. That is, a generation of upset, as Vasco’s song said.

LOVE AND HATE YOURSELF — The Boys, loved and hated, with a life tormented by Italian ultras. With the incredible choreo, with a solidarity commitment for the earthquake victims in L’Aquila, with many initiatives for the most needy. Or the Bad Boys. Fascists, thugs and stadium profiteers. Yesterday the Boys, today the Curva Nord Milano: a story anyway.

