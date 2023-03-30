For Saturday’s match, the Nerazzurri coach also finds Dzeko. Still doubts about Dimarco. Good signals from Lautaro and Lukaku

Five certainties and one more unknown factor for Inzaghi two days after returning to the field for the resumption of the championship. The first training session after the break for the national teams confirmed the full recovery of Alessandro Bastoni and Robin Gosens, able and ready to be recruited for Saturday’s match against Fiorentina, as well as that of Edin Dzeko, who returned to Milan with a back problem evidently already absorbed. In the afternoon work session, which was attended by everyone except the bruised Skriniar and Calhanoglu, good signals also from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, who returned charged and perky from their commitments with their respective national teams. The only one to carry out differentiated work was Federico Dimarco, who will be better evaluated in tomorrow’s training.

RETURNS CONFIRMED — See also F1 | Ferrari: four GPs in one month to compete for the world championship The optimism expressed in recent days regarding the full recovery of Bastoni and Gosens has found full confirmation in the work carried out today on the field: both the defender and the winger ran and sweated without pulling back their leg and, above all, without accusing the slightest nuisance. Dzeko also worked like the group, albeit without forcing excessively. Everything went smoothly also for the Bosnian, who hasn’t complained of the back pain he suffered in the national team. Under the watchful eye of Inzaghi, Brozovic also moved well, called to return to the directing canine after the forced stop of Calhanoglu, who only carried out physiotherapy sessions exactly like Skriniar.

CAUTION — Once the doubts about the injured players and players returning from long trips have been resolved, there is only one last unknown factor in view of Saturday’s match against Fiorentina: Dimarco. The Lombard full-back only partially participated in today’s training session and the Nerazzurri staff prefer to tread lightly. Because the risk of relapse when recovering from muscle problems is always around the corner, even more so if you force the pace. That’s why his condition will be re-evaluated tomorrow. At the moment, his call-up for Saturday remains in doubt. See also Barcelona takes Javi Galán's option seriously

March 30 – 6.40pm

