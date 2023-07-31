Inter are ready to go all in on the centre-forward: the chosen one is Gianluca Scamacca, West Ham striker returning from a year with 8 goals in 27 games. The former Sassuolo, who landed in England last summer for 36 million euros plus another 6 in bonuses, is the number one target of the Nerazzurri attack, fresh from Romelu Lukaku’s turnaround.

ALL IN

The nerazzurri have identified in the blue striker – 11 appearances for the national team – the right man to invest in. West Ham are open to a permanent sale, as they would like to recover the millions spent last summer. Inter has made the first proposal, but the negotiations will continue to satisfy the English. The identikit is clear: Inzaghi is looking for a young striker to work alongside Lautaro. Scamacca is 24 years old, comes from an 8-goal season and before moving to the Premier League he scored 16 goals for Sassuolo. Inter went all in.