The market has its own strict rules: right down to the signatures, it’s better not to take anything for granted. What is valid today can be completely changed within a few hours and this is why clubs are now always working on multiple tables. Until yesterday, for example, the goalkeeper situation at Inter seemed rather clear: after a season as an absolute protagonist, André Onana ended up in the sights of the Premier League. Chelsea did a survey, Manchester United reasoned on the offer and Inter made their price: 60 million. All clear, then. Like the profile to follow in the event of the Cameroon goalkeeper’s farewell: Inter had targeted Guglielmo Vicario of Empoli, complete with continuous and constant contacts with the Tuscan club. Yesterday, however, the castle was blown up in the area: on Vicario there was the heavy insertion of Tottenham, who made contact with the Corsi family promising a check for 20 million euros for the number one in the Italian national team. An offer that obviously satisfies Empoli’s request which is now just waiting for the official email to formalize the offer, to then put everything in black and white and define the details of the goalkeeper’s transfer. A flash deal, which caught everyone off guard, starting with Inter. Who will now have to carefully study the next moves. André Onana has become a legend for the entire Nerazzurri world, but it is clear that faced with an indecent offer, let’s say between 45 and 50 million, it would be difficult to say no to the sale of the Cameroonian, who is fine with Milan but who at United he would find his mentor Erik ten Hag again. So far from revolving doors, a super domino effect between England and Italy is also possible between the posts, which could then involve Spain or Germany.