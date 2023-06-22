With Vicario towards Tottenham, if the Cameroonian is sold in the Premier League the Georgian or Sommer in contention for the Nerazzurri goal
The market has its own strict rules: right down to the signatures, it’s better not to take anything for granted. What is valid today can be completely changed within a few hours and this is why clubs are now always working on multiple tables. Until yesterday, for example, the goalkeeper situation at Inter seemed rather clear: after a season as an absolute protagonist, André Onana ended up in the sights of the Premier League. Chelsea did a survey, Manchester United reasoned on the offer and Inter made their price: 60 million. All clear, then. Like the profile to follow in the event of the Cameroon goalkeeper’s farewell: Inter had targeted Guglielmo Vicario of Empoli, complete with continuous and constant contacts with the Tuscan club. Yesterday, however, the castle was blown up in the area: on Vicario there was the heavy insertion of Tottenham, who made contact with the Corsi family promising a check for 20 million euros for the number one in the Italian national team. An offer that obviously satisfies Empoli’s request which is now just waiting for the official email to formalize the offer, to then put everything in black and white and define the details of the goalkeeper’s transfer. A flash deal, which caught everyone off guard, starting with Inter. Who will now have to carefully study the next moves. André Onana has become a legend for the entire Nerazzurri world, but it is clear that faced with an indecent offer, let’s say between 45 and 50 million, it would be difficult to say no to the sale of the Cameroonian, who is fine with Milan but who at United he would find his mentor Erik ten Hag again. So far from revolving doors, a super domino effect between England and Italy is also possible between the posts, which could then involve Spain or Germany.
Two roads
—
Yes, because after the loss of Vicario, two other leading names remain in Inter’s notebook under the heading new goalkeeper. We are talking about the Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili, the 22-year-old giant in force at Valencia, and the Swiss Yann Sommer, the man who took away from Italy the possibility of participating in the World Cup in Qatar, hypnotizing Jorginho twice from the penalty spot. A young man with great perspective against an old vixen of international standing. Both would guarantee personality to Inzaghi’s rearguard, but Onana’s legacy would still be difficult to bear, at least in the first few months.
Formulas
—
Mamardashvili comes from a troubled season for his Valencia but positive on a personal level, so much so that he has attracted the interest of many top European clubs, including Juve. Inter would be a great leap in quality and would give him the opportunity to showcase himself in the Champions League as well. Kvaratskhelia’s companion and friend, Giorgi could leave Valencia for a figure of around 25 million euros: more or less half of what Inter hopes to collect from the possible sale of Onana. The alternative remains Sommer, the highly experienced goalkeeper who moved to Bayern in January to replace the injured Neuer. But Sommer wants to play and the return of the German captain could push him to ask for a transfer, even on loan. Inter’s favorite formula, clearly, but here they would have to make a choice: take time or invest immediately for a young player with great prospects? Of course, there would also be one last hypothesis: keeping Onana and making all the Inter fans happy.
