Caldirola and Dumfries strike together, Monza scores in the 93rd minute, Galliani explodes with joy in the stands. The sons had asked Adriano “to beat Inter”, the final result is a draw (2-2) which disguises a triumph, considering how it arrived. It can be fine like this. That stop was in fact the beginning of the Nerazzurri’s difficulties in the league, arriving at U-Power with the push of victory over Napoli but immediately forced back before losing against Empoli two days later and drawing against Sampdoria a month later late.