Inter beat Frosinone 2-0 in the postponed matchday 12 of the 2023-2024 Serie A, rising to 31 points and regaining first place in the standings overtaking Juventus, second on 29 points. Frosinone, knocked out by Dimarco’s goal and Calhanoglu’s penalty, remains on 15 points.

The match

Inter tries to take control of the match against an opponent who does not give up the attacking phase. Frosinone doesn’t just close down spaces and, when they have the opportunity, they raise their center of gravity. The first chance for the team coached by Inzaghi arrives in the 19th minute: powerful shot from Lautaro, Turati saves himself with an excellent save.

It’s the only real danger that the Ciociaria goal faces until the 43rd minute Dimarco invents the opening goal. The Inter winger, from over 50 meters and from a tight angle on the left, draws the wildcard with a left-handed shot that surprises Turati outside the posts and scores: 1-0.

The second goal came immediately at the start of the second half. Thuram goes down in the Lazio area after a contact attempted with Monterisi, penalty and Calhanoglu makes no mistake from the spot: 2-0. Frosinone, who has nothing left to lose, rushes forward and comes close to scoring in the 57th minute: Cheddira shoots diagonally to the post. In the 64th minute Marchizza tries, Sommer is attentive. Inter manage the ball and energy but don’t give up on trying to score a trio. Barella comes close to it in the 67th minute, sending the ball to the side of the net. Frosinone fails to create noteworthy chances in the last quarter of an hour, Inter does not tremble and wins 2-0: Inzaghi returns first.