The Chileans, excluded from the owners, are the highest paid in the squad: this is how the transfer market can help the club

It is not the most classic of the family pictures: in Inter the two highest paid in the company are not happy owners, but rather uncomfortable reserves. Highly paid and blatantly benched. Ok, they often come in (with varying fortunes) and their salaries are lightened by Italian laws, but among Simone’s eleven there is no place for them at the moment: curious, after all, both for Alexis Sanchez and for Arturo Vidal but, above all , for the Italian champions themselves. There is therefore an all-Chilean paradox in this Nerazzurri start of the season, in which the club had set itself as its primary objective the lowering of the wage bill: the change of coach and the farewells of Hakimi-Lukaku helped in the enterprise, but now the summit is occupied by the grumbling Alexis and the exuberant Arturo, two who have recently made more noise off the pitch than inside.

Controversy and trouble – The attacker, slowed down by continuous physical troubles, has fallen into the hierarchies of the Inter attack: if in the Contian era he was pawing behind the Lu-La, now he has reduced himself to the role of fourth striker, behind the duo Dzeko-Lautaro and the newcomer. Correa. The situation does not please him at all and he does nothing to hide it: his complaint sent to the sea of ​​social media a minute after the victory against Sassuolo has annoyed the Inter leaders and brought to the fore the possibility of a resolution already in January. Arturo, on the other hand, had given signs of awakening and, again from the bench, had won convinced applause: certain rough interventions in the comeback in Reggio Emilia even reminded Vidal that he was. But then the old demons resurfaced, this time in the form of a summer movie. A video of the tipsy Chilean, doing crazy somersaults on his Ferrari, went around the web and put the club in front of the usual management problem of the midfielder. In a couple of months it will be January and what can be healed will be healed: the CEO. Beppe Marotta and sports director Piero Ausilio are, in fact, expected from a difficult match with Sanchez to quantify the eventual severance pay, provided that interesting offers arrive from the market. Of course, for the 32-year-old Niño the beloved national team jersey is also at stake: “The few minutes at Inter are a problem …”, admitted coach Lasarte yesterday. Vidal, due to expire at the end of the season, is not tempted by a transfer in the middle of the season: avoiding excesses off the pitch and making the most of his competitive spirit will be the challenge of the staff until May. Then goodbye with no regrets.

Savings welcome – Eriksen would be paid a little more than Chileans, but the salary of 7.5 is currently covered by Fifa insurance. And then Inter still exploits the benefits of the Growth Decree for both: Sanchez’s net 7 cost 10.5 gross, Vidal’s 6.5 more than 9. But, from whatever point you look at the scenario, in the long run savings would be welcome, also because the destinies of the team certainly do not pass through them. If you then add that Inzaghi Bastoni-Brozovic-Barella-Lautaro’s spine has (at the moment) lower net gains of the two, the oddity becomes even more evident. To be honest, however, it is also the daughter of a particular moment: in addition to tax concessions, the fact that certain renewals have not yet been put in black and white weighs heavily. With that of Toro already in the oven and that of Barella and Brozo to be defined, certain values ​​are destined to be quickly overturned.

The others – Different stories inhabit the variegated Nerazzurri bench and all risk, sooner or later, to intercept the mood of the market. Sensi, for example, works hard at Pinetina to recover from yet another injury and hopes to soon reverse a worrying trend: in the past Fiorentina had done more than just a thought about him. Gagliardini also seems less central than in the past: at the moment he has only 32 ‘and an assist in the farmhouse, while at this point last season he had reached 227, adding a goal as well. The former Atalantino, in addition to Calhanoglu and Vidal, now also has Vecino in front of him, who is adding minutes in his legs before expiring in 2022. None of them can be expected a treasure trove, but the antennas are always strained for possible opportunities along the way. Of course, the record deficit of 246 million will have to be erased soon from memory: like other top clubs bruised by unsustainable previous expenses and lost revenues due to covids, the Nerazzurri are forced to take strict countermeasures. For this reason, paying the reserves less from the owners will return to being normal.

