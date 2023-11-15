The long-distance comparison between the two goalkeepers rewards the Swiss, who boasts better numbers than his colleague both in his Nerazzurri version and in the current one in Manchester

Adriano Seu

From Onana to Sommer, Inter can say they have achieved a 360° coup. This is revealed by a quick comparison between the two goalkeepers after the first part of the season, which saw the Swiss collect positive votes and opinions while the Cameroonian floundered in Manchester between gaffes and errors. If in the summer there were those who doubted the technical quality of an operation that seemed dictated only by budgetary reasons, it can be said that the numbers and the 16 matches played so far by the two (including cups) have completely overturned judgments and considerations. With the change of guard between the posts, Inter not only achieved a gigantic capital gain that allowed them to finance the transfer market and give oxygen to the company's coffers, but also made a significant upgrade on a technical level. The Nerazzurri bunker of these first four months of the season, in which Sommer is the only new stable element compared to last year's department (because Pavard and Bisseck have half the appearances so far), is even more armored than it already was in Onana's time, a consequence of greater general solidity on the pitch but also of the Swiss player's timely interventions. It is no coincidence that he boasts a decidedly better performance than the Cameroonian, both in his Nerazzurri version and (above all) in his current one.

the comparison — Just rewind the tape about twelve months ago, when Onana had recently ousted Handanovic in the championship too after immediately assuming the starting position in the Champions League. The Cameroonian had convinced thanks to the good performances in the cup and, once called upon to replace a Handanovic who was no longer as infallible as he once was, he showed off thanks to providential interventions and the ease in participating in the construction from the bottom. However, despite the absence of major gaffes, in the first 16 outings with Onana between the posts Inter had conceded 18 goals, eleven of which in the first ten championship games, collecting just seven clean sheets. Numbers which, apart from the two knockouts in the first phase of the Champions League against Bayern (all in all predictable), had contributed to a very respectable haul of eleven victories. The 34-year-old Swiss did much better, conceding just eight goals in his first 16 outings for the Nerazzurri (ten fewer than Onana). Compared to Onana, Sommer conceded half the goals in the first twelve league games, with a total of ten clean sheets. The comparison between the two is merciless especially in the current season, the one in which Onana has so far conceded almost quadruple the goals conceded by Sommer (30 against 8), traveling in the Premier League at the rate of almost two goals conceded per game and making up for the fools that cost the Manchester a high price in terms of points.

always on point — Onana's season started off on a bad footing both in the Premier League and in the Champions League, just think of the mistake that decided the daring European match against Bayern while Sommer shone in San Sebastian, allowing Inter to stay afloat before Lautaro's leap. the draw was worth it. The Cameroonian has stumbled into sensational gaffes several times, as happened against Brentford and Galatasaray, while the Swiss has practically not missed a shot: decisive and providential against Cagliari, when he made the first great save of the season, the same can also be said against Torino (credit to a prodigious save at 0-0) and against Roma (difficult save on Cristante's header midway through the second half, also at 0-0). Although the former Bayern man's work is made easier by a defense that leaves only crumbs to the opponents by allowing just a handful of chances per game, the Swiss has always responded punctually. Few interventions, but decisive, demonstrating a great ability to concentrate. The only flaw so far is the home match against Sassuolo, where the Swiss made a mistake on the occasion of the goal that made the momentary 1-1. Then perfect again, with just four goals conceded in the next nine outings (against Bologna, Salzburg and Atalanta) without any particular personal responsibility. The Swiss is a guarantee of reliability and, as the numbers say, of an almost impregnable bunker.