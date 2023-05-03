The Slovenian and the Bosnian are likely starters at Bentegodi, a fundamental stage in the Nerazzurri’s run-up to the Champions League position. Inzaghi focuses on their desire for redemption

Experience, freshness and above all hunger. These are the three ingredients that, according to the guidelines on the eve, Inzaghi’s Inter will field against Verona. The massive turnover meditated by the Piacenza coach for the away game at Bentegodi – an almost inevitable choice just a few days before the championship match against Roma and the first Champions League derby against Milan – could mean the relaunch of two illustrious senators: on the one hand, Samir Handanovic , the captain who accepted the “downgrading” after a troubled start to the season to mother André Onana; on the other Edin Dzeko, looking for the lost goal for over three months. Barring last-minute second thoughts, the Slovenian and the Bosnian will once again occupy the extremes of the Nerazzurri backbone from the start, as happened only twice from February to today, in the 3-1 home league draw against Udinese and in the turbulent 1- 1 of the first Italian cup semi-final against Juve. The Nerazzurri’s sprint for a Champions League finish also passes from the desire for redemption of both, so far “relegated” to a supporting role and still waiting to define their future starting from June, after the expiry of their respective contracts. See also Platini thinks about returning to the world of football: “I have many ideas. In the future who knows ... "

Doctor Handa — One step away from turning 39, the former captain is determined to take advantage of every opportunity and the one against Verona could be one of the last of those posts defended for eleven years. After the joys, the titles (four so far), the personal bests and the years with the captain’s armband on his arm, Handanovic still wants to have his say, also to redeem a troubled season so far on a personal level. The four defeats suffered by the nerazzurri in the first eight days of the championship were the watershed for the fate of the Slovenian, effectively set aside in favor of Onana. The home knockout against Roma at the beginning of October led to a change of hierarchies between the posts that Handa accepted and metabolized with professionalism. It wasn’t nice to experience the Champions League as a mere spectator (zero appearances this year), but in the four circumstances in which he was called into question after giving the Cameroonian his shirt, he always responded present. He did it on February 18 against Udinese, when he was rejected in the fray after more than four months of absence, and he also did it in the fiery semi-final of the Coppa Italia against the black and whites despite the final altercation with Cuadrado costing him the Red. Regardless of how the negotiation for the renewal will end, the Slovenian aims first of all to put his signature on this season too and the sprint in the championship to enter among the top is an opportunity not to be missed. He was also simply to leave a good memory. See also Inter dominate a very tight derby, but Milan celebrate with Giroud's brace

Mister Dzeko — Handa’s desire for redemption is somewhat the same as the Bosnian’s, although the latter has nevertheless collected the beauty of 45 appearances. Nonetheless, the more than 800 minutes played less than last season and the lower tally in terms of goals and assists (27 those of a year ago against 16 today) cannot fully satisfy the hunger and ambition of a Dzeko which does not even remotely demonstrate the 37 years declared on the identity card. Performance at an absolute level has never been in question, but aiming has been lacking for a few months. More precisely from the doubling against Milan signed in Riyadh on the evening of 18 February, which earned the Nerazzurri the seventh Italian Super Cup. Then a long series of mistakes and waste, in some cases costing too much, as in the slip-ups against Empoli and Bologna. The return to goal, as well as pushing Inter in this crucial season finale, would also be functional in terms of renewal and – why not – also earning credit in the “relay” with Lukaku. See also De Giorgi: "This Italy is still hungry, the project is aimed at the Olympics"

May 3 – 2.45pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inter #Handa #Dzeko #Verona #call #arms #senators