After Roberto Samaden’s decision not to renew his contract and to leave Inter after 33 years, the viale della Liberazione club began the casting process to identify the new head of the youth sector. For a club that over the years has produced several players who currently play in A or B and have produced significant capital gains, the role is particularly delicate and the choice shouldn’t be wrong.

EXPERIENCE OR YOUTH

The profiles of the four current candidates to succeed Samaden are quite different from each other. The most experienced is undoubtedly Maurizio Costanzi, who has been at Atalanta since 2014. He too, like Samaden, has already let his club know that he will leave at the end of the season. His transfer to Bologna where there is Sartori, with whom he worked both at Dea and at Chievo, seemed obvious. But now Inter are thinking about him. There has already been contact and it is probable that the discussion will be in-depth. However, it should not be taken for granted that he is the favourite. For the work he has carried out at Sassuolo since 2015, Francesco Palmieri is highly esteemed, a former Lecce center forward and a trusted man for the youngsters of the Neroverde CEO Carnevali. Other applications? Not to be underestimated is the profile of Angelo Castellazzi, Leonardo’s right arm at PSG from 2019 to 2022, but also at Inter as a collaborator of the Brazilian in 2010-11. Last August he was appointed sporting director of the PSG women’s team. He is tempted by a return to Italy and by the most successful nursery in recent years. The fourth name on the Nerazzurri notebook is Andrea Catellani, who has been in charge of the Spal nursery since 2021 after working at Chievo. In terms of age (1988) he is the youngest of all, but he is liked by his ideas.