Inter don’t want to lose the pace of Milan, who won in Rome against the Giallorossi (2-1) early on Friday evening. Victory is Simone Inzaghi’s only goal, who intends to pass the break at the top with nine points. But to do so, they have to beat Fiorentina, who have just won the right to participate in the next Conference League by eliminating Rapid Vienna (2-0 after a 0-1 draw in the first leg). An effort that could cost the Italian players in terms of physical fatigue and mental wear. Inter-Fiorentina will be played on Sunday 3 September at 18.30.

INTER-FIORENTINA TO GOAL

Inzaghi chasing victory with the new attacking duo formed by Lautaro and Thuram, with Arnautovic waiting for his moment and Sanchez still lagging behind. In the first two days, Inter beat Monza and Cagliari (in Sardinia) with the same score of 2-0: defense still unbeaten, therefore, pending the exam Nico Gonzalez, great protagonist of the success in Europe against Rapid Vienna. Precisely due to the offensive strength of the Italian team, we can predict the victory of Inter in a combo with the addition of the Goal sign which raises the odds consistently. The proposal is offered by Gazzabet at 3.35, by Novibet and Goldbet at 3.25, by Snai at 3.15. This is a first revenge after the Coppa Italia final won by Inter last May in the final against Fiorentina.