There is a file that Inter is ready to reopen. And it is the one relating to right wingers. The Cuadrado situation must be monitored. the Colombian pushes and hopes to return to the group next week, so as to earn a call-up against his former team if the inflammation of his Achilles tendon gives him respite. But more than in the short term, Inter and Inzaghi need medium-long term answers. It is too delicate a role to think of not having a prudent vision: Inzaghi rotates his midfield players from one game to the next and even during the same 90 minutes. This is why an intervention on the January transfer market cannot be ruled out in the event of less than reassuring responses from Cuadrado.

slopes

—

And in this sense the paths followed are different. It has already been written about the Argentinian Agustin Giay of San Lorenzo, born in 2004, in recent days. Inter followed him, they are not the only European club on the trail of the player, they really like the profile. But in recent weeks Inter have re-established contacts for Tajon Buchanan, a Canadian born in 1999 from Bruges. It’s an obsession of sporting director Ausilio, who identified him last spring when the sale of Dumfries was a concrete possibility. And now the name is back in the news. Buchanan’s contract expires in 2025 and he did not renew his contract despite the Belgian club’s insistence. For Inter it would be an investment regardless. For the immediate future, certainly. But also in perspective, considering that around Dumfries there will be no shortage of attention from European clubs in the summer. After all, even on the left Inzaghi actually has two starters: what hasn’t happened so far with Cuadrado could happen with the Dumfries-Buchanan pairing. It is up to the Colombian, after all, to erase the scenario.