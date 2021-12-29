The Nerazzurri’s interest in the Sassuolo midfielder is concrete, but the competition is intense (and the neroverdi would not want to deprive themselves immediately). On the French there is also Chelsea, meanwhile Ginter greets Gladbach

Scamacca is not the only Sassuolo jewel that Inter like. There is an open file in Appiano that leads to the name of Davide Frattesi, considered the ideal reinforcement for the future due to its technical characteristics. Marotta has already talked about it with his colleague Carnevali, the competition promises to be intense. But it won’t be easy to take it away. Because the Emilian club does not usually sell more than one jewel per transfer session. All net of sensational proposals, of course. And it is logical to think that, if Scamacca leaves, Frattesi could also be held up for another season. The valuation is high, we think about 30 million. And a percentage of the resale that belongs to Rome, equal to 30%, must also be considered. However, Inter would like to anticipate the times, snatching a pole position. Basically, the same thing he is doing for Matthias Ginter, the German defender: he has the same agent as Calhanoglu, yesterday he officially greeted Gladbach, he will go away on expiry and he has the offer of a four-year deal from the Nerazzurri.

Competition – The news is called the left winger, however: it is the role in which Inter want to intervene as early as January. On pole is Lucas Digne, on whom there has already been direct contact between Inter and Everton. On the Frenchman, however, the inclusion of Chelsea must be recorded, looking for a player in the role after Chilwell’s injury. The conditions for the deal to go through, for the Nerazzurri club, are now known: loan with right of redemption, without obligation. The player expressed his appreciation for the destination, but it is clear that the Blues’ entry into the scene can represent an important obstacle for Marotta and Ausilio.

View on Rome – Everything remains linked to the outings at Inter. Vecino and Kolarov are the first two names to consider coming out. Even for Sensi a goodbye could be profiled, but a lot will depend on the destination. In the event of a single exit, Inter’s priority is the arrival of a left-handed winger. But in the event of a double farewell, the space for the arrival of a midfielder could open up in Inzaghi’s squad. And in that case the search would be for a deputy Brozovic, a profile not present in the squad today. There is a name that they follow closely in Milan and that they would gladly give to Inzaghi: it is the Spanish Gonzalo Villar, on the sidelines with José Mourinho in Rome. It is a path to follow, a lot will depend on the formula of the operation: Inter cannot make purchases outright and at the moment the idea of ​​an exchange with Vecino is not reflected. But we are at the beginning, the scenarios can change. Certainly there is the appreciation of the Nerazzurri: not only Brozovic can experience the direction of Inzaghi.

December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 11:36)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Inter #Frattesi #play #advance #Waiting #Digne #Villar #appears