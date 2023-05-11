Milan (dpa)

Inter Milan, Italy, put forward the final match of the European Champions League, the “Cup with Ears”, after achieving a valuable and deserved 2-0 victory over its host and arch-neighbor, Milan, yesterday, in the first leg of the semi-finals of the continental competition.

The goals of the match, which was held at the San Siro stadium, the stronghold of the two teams, came in the presence of the Milan fans, who gathered in most of the stands, in just 3 minutes.

Bosnian Eden Dzeko opened the scoring for Inter in the eighth minute, before the Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan added the second goal in the 11th minute, leading the team nicknamed “Snakes” to achieve its first victory over Milan in their Champions League match record.

Before that match, the two teams had previously met 4 times in the competition in the 2003 and 2005 editions, where Milan achieved two victories, while imposing the same tie over two matches, without Inter achieving any victory.

It suffices Inter to lose by a single goal in the return match, which will take place next Tuesday at the same stadium in the presence of its fans, in order to qualify for the final match in the competition that it won 3 times, the last of which was in 2010. On the other hand, Milan, who is in second place, must now In the list of the most crowned clubs in the Champions League with 7 titles, winning by 3 goals over its opponent in order to reach the final. In the event that the original time ends with Milan winning by two goals, the two teams will resort to an additional time of half an hour divided equally into two halves, and if the difference remains the same, they will use penalty kicks to determine the team that advances to the final.

It is noteworthy that the rookie from Inter and Milan will meet in the final match that will be held on the tenth of next June at the (Ataturk Olympic Stadium) in Istanbul, Turkey, with the winner of the other semi-final confrontation between Real Madrid, the Spanish “defending champion” and Manchester City, England. The first-leg match between the two teams, which was held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital, Madrid, ended in a 1/1 draw on Tuesday, before the date was renewed between the two teams at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg next Wednesday. The winner from Inter and Milan will be the first Italian to appear in the tournament final, the most important and strongest at the club level in Europe, since 2017, when Juventus played against Spanish Real Madrid in the final that ended with the Spanish team winning 1/4 at the Millennium Stadium.

This is Inter’s third victory over Milan this season in various competitions, in their fourth match that was held between them in all tournaments, as Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team defeated its rival in the Italian Super Cup last January in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and then in the Italian League the following month.

Inter kept its record undefeated in the Champions League for the fifth consecutive match, as its last loss in the competition dates back to the last round of the group stage, when it was defeated 0-2 by its host Bayern Munich.