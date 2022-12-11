For years he was the Nerazzurri’s accountant: the most important negotiations were carried out in his office

Rinaldo Ghelfi, the historic manager of Inter from the Massimo Moratti era, passed away this morning. Genuinely Milanese, he was on the board of directors of the club until 2014 when Moratti (who had already sold 70% to Thohir) resigned from the position of honorary president and remained only as a shareholder.

Ghelfi for years was the man of the nerazzurri accounts, the one who managed the finances of the club. It was in his office that the most important negotiations were made or the renewals signed. One above all that of José Mourinho in spring 2009, but there are many examples.

Roles — A reserved person, it was impossible to extract a statement from him even in moments of greatest joy. He also held the position of managing director of the club for a few months in 2005 and also that of vice president. Owner of a well-known professional studio in the centre, for years he has attended Inter matches alongside or close to Massimo Moratti who for him, more than the president of his favorite team, was a friend of his.

