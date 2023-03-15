The case of the Italian fans who remained outside the stadium during Porto-Inter does not stop. After yesterday’s controversies, the negotiations that proved to be useless and Giuseppe Marotta’s announcement that he wanted to investigate the matter further, UEFA has also announced its intention to get to the bottom of the matter. And he did it with a note.

Responsibility

—

“UEFA has been informed that a large number of visiting supporters have bought tickets in the home sections of the stadium. UEFA regulations state that 5% of the stadium’s capacity must be granted to the away team in an area reserved for their own fans,” it reads. And then again: “The responsibility for the safety and protection of the spectators and the related ticketing policy are determined by the organizer of the match (hence Porto, ed) and by the competent authorities. Mitigation measures have been discussed between the two clubs. UEFA is currently examining the case.”