There are those who immediately understood the trend and spontaneously left the sector, those who let themselves be convinced by the “hard manners” of the ultras, those who opposed and were punched: thus the sector was emptied in a few minutes of the Curva Nord of the San Siro stadium, largely occupied by Inter ultras, after the news arrived in the course of the match against Sampdoria of the death of Vittorio Boiocchi, historical head ultras of the neroazzurri, killed by two killers on a moped under the house. The 69-year-old multi-criminalized man was released from prison in 2018 after spending 26 years in prison for 10 final sentences in the past for association aimed at international drug trafficking, conspiracy, carrying and illegal possession of weapons, robbery , kidnapping and theft.

During the home matches of Inter he was obliged to stay at least two kilometers away from the stadium. His death led the other ultras leaders to decide to evict the entire sector, including families and children who had paid for the ticket. Many had also traveled several hundred kilometers to be present at the event. “People who have taken hours and hours by car or train forced against their will to leave the stadium”. “What happened in the corners is shameful. Hundreds, thousands of people forced to leave a stadium, for which they had paid a ticket, out of respect for a settling of scores between criminals ”. On social media, the testimony of those who have suffered the decision: “I have seen children crying and people being pushed because they did not want to leave. I was with a friend of mine and I had a panic attack. I thought I’d take them “. Accusations to the police forces and the stewards present: “Let go, what happened in the second green must not go unnoticed, we were forced to leave and no steward / police force did anything”.

The reports reached the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, who this morning tweeted “What happened is unacceptable, it is not tolerable. I am sure that immediate action will be taken. Not just words! “. Inter was also brought into play, which did not issue official statements but according to some sources cited by Corriere della Sera would have expressed a harsh “condemnation of violence” and would have said that it was available to “forms of protection and compensation for fans forced to get out of the curve “.