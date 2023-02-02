The life of a loan player is not a walk in the park. The assumptions are often those of moving from a big to a less famous team with the reputation of the talent to wean, ready to drag their momentary teammates along for a season. The truth, then, is that the company that buys these players is not limited to being an incubator, but thrives on its own goals: even young people, therefore, are called upon to prove themselves up to the demands with reduced margins of error and only by convincing during their apprenticeship they can secure minutes and therefore a career leap in the future.