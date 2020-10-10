Christian Eriksen moved to Tottenham in January 2020 after almost seven years Inter Milan. Rated as an absolute star purchase, it is currently in a supporting role – the Dane doesn’t like that at all.
The 28-year-old director was only allowed to play a total of 73 minutes in the three games so far this season in Serie A. Most recently, Eriksen was on the bench for the full game in the 1-1 draw at Lazio. Now he is expressing public criticism – a fact that is not really received positively at Inter.
Compared to the independent Eriksen now let out his anger about the few minutes of action (via transfermarkt.de). “I don’t want to sit on the bench all season. I hope that’s not the intention of the club or the coach. It’s going to be a tight season with lots of games, so I expect to play and with increasing experience you won’t necessarily get it more patient “, Eriksen rumbled off.
Certainly he had counted on a managerial role at Inter after having had a regular seat guarantee in Tottenham for years.
Eriksen sees one reason for his banishment from the starting XI in the inappropriate expectations towards him. “There are many expectations of me. People thought that I would make the difference in every game. That’s why they saw me with different eyes,” but it is also true that Eriksen has only played for Inter in 19 league games so far one goal and two assists.
He will not have done himself a favor with the publicly expressed displeasure, especially his coach Antonio Conte will have heard the criticism and will now take a closer look at Eriksen’s training performance.
