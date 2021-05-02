Inter Milan, winner on Saturday against Crotone, ended the record reign of Juventus Turin, champion for nine consecutive seasons (2012-2020), achieving their 19th Serie A title this Sunday, after the draw of their main pursuer, Atalanta (1-1 against Sassuolo).

Eleven years ago, since José Mourinho’s ‘Nerazzurri’ League-Cup-Champions League historic treble in 2010, Inter did not win the Scudetto. This trophy, secured four days before the end of the season, is the first for the Milanese club in ten years, when he won the Italian Cup in 2011.

It is the first time that a foreign-owned team – Inter has been controlled since 2016 by Chinese group Suning – has won the Italian championship. And he has achieved it after a stormy season behind the scenes due to Suning’s financial woes, which for a few months has been looking for an investor to rebalance its damaged accounts.

In the field, the return to the forefront bears the mark of the demanding coach Antonio Conte, 51, champion of Italy for the fourth time after the three victories he achieved at the beginning of the Juventus reign (2012-2014). Since his arrival in 2019, the man with light eyes and a volcanic character has built a team in the image of the rugged defensive midfielder he was: solid, tenacious and effective.

Cohesion and efficiency



The first season of the ‘Conte era’ has already ended with relative success. Inter were runners-up behind Juventus and lost the Europa League final to Sevilla. The second did not fail. After an uneven start, the team was transformed into a winning machine in December, after the elimination of the group stage of the Champions League. The ‘Nerazzurri’ showed less ambition for the game but achieved cohesion and efficiency to add one victory after another.

The victory against Juventus (2-0) in January served as a turning point to storm the Scudetto. Behind Milan at the end of the first round, Inter beat the ‘rossoneri’ 3-0 in February in the middle of a decisive streak of eleven consecutive wins (January 30-April 11) that allowed him to give the final acceleration.

This title has a special flavor for the goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic, the oldest among the starters, who had not lifted a trophy since his arrival at the club in 2012. Protagonists of the reconquest are some players who have arrived in the last two years. grown up alongside Conte: the powerful Romelu lukaku, spearhead of the team, and his partner Lautaro Martinez, brain Nicolo Barella and a decisive band player like Achraf hakimi.

The triumph of Inter supposes the end of the endless winning cycle of Juventus, who was not right when betting for the bench by a rookie like Andrea Pirlo, who replaced the gray Maurizio Sarri, however champion.

Favorite on paper, Juventus has not found the balance, despite having a very effective Cristiano Ronaldo (current best scorer in the championship), but paying for Paolo Dybala’s bad season, weighed down by physical problems, and the decline of the ‘senators’, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. In addition, none of the signings shone.

After nine titles that marked a spectacular return to the forefront of Juventus after the ‘Calciopoli’ episode and the suspension that led to their relegation to Serie B in 2006, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ must still fight this season to finish among the top four and get a ticket to the Champions League. The future of Pirlo will probably depend on qualifying for the great continental tournament.

Now the Champions League is Inter’s new challenge. It will soon be ten years (2011-12 season) that the ‘Nerazzurri’ have not reached the round of 16.