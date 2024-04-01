Inter Empoli live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

INTER EMPOLI STREAMING TV – Today, Monday 1 April 2024, at 8.45 pm Inter and Empoli take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the 30th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Inter Empoli live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Inter and Empoli will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Inter Empoli's kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Monday 1 April 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Inter Empoli on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

INTER (3-5-2) – Audero; Pavard, Bastoni, Bisseck; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro. EMPOLI (4-3-3) – Caprile; Bereszysnki, Walukiewicz, Luperto, Cacace; Zurkowski, Kovalenko, Fazzini; Cancellieri, Caputo, Cambiaghi.

