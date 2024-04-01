Inter beat Empoli 2-0 in the match valid for the 30th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Nerazzurri, first and dominant in the league table, prevailed with goals from Dimarco and Sanchez took another step towards the mortgaged scudetto. The team coached by Inzaghi, already arithmetically qualified for the next Champions League, rises to 79 points, maintaining a 14 point lead over Milan.

With 8 matchdays on the calendar – and only 24 points up for grabs – the Italian countdown can officially begin and already by the end of April the scudetto could end up on the board, given that the league leaders need 11 points. The misstep costs Empoli dearly, stuck at 25 points and reached in third last position by Frosinone.

The match

The verdict comes at the end of a match that Inter starts with their foot on the accelerator. Ready, go and Inter breaks through immediately. Bastoni runs to the left and crosses, Dimarco volleys with his left foot and hits the target: 1-0. The immediate goal allows the Nerazzurri to play on pace and manage the match. The hosts push without forcing and in the 19th minute they come close to doubling their lead. This time Bastoni does everything alone, percussion and left-footed conclusion: post. Empoli remains involved in the match and also tries some offensive forays: in the 31st minute Marin looks for the wildcard from distance, Audero is attentive.

Inter increased the pace at the start of the second half in an attempt to close the score. In the 52nd minute Dimarco puts an inviting ball in the center for Barella, an imprecise low shot and Empoli are saved. In the 64th minute Pavard shoots, serving the sacrifice of Bereszynski who launches into a slide to avoid danger at Caprile's goal. The Nerazzurri's encore came in the 81st minute. Dumfries runs down the right flank and serves a ball that Sanchez just has to push into the goal: 2-0game over and Inter sew another piece of the Scudetto on their shirt.