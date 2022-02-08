Inter Milan He qualified for the semifinals of the Italian Cup thanks to a great goal from the Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez that sentenced the clash against Roma (2-0), in what was the return of the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho to San Siro since he left the Interista club in 2010.

Inter did not speculate and embittered Mourinho’s return to what was his home for two seasons, in which he won the first treble in the club’s history: League, Cup and Champions League.

Not even three minutes had passed and the Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko had already opened the scoring, taking advantage of a bad ball run by the Brazilian Roger Ibáñez that the Croatian Ivan Perisic turned into a great assist for a striker who defined first with the inside .

Inter did not forgive

The leader of Serie A was a gale for the first twenty minutes, it suffocated a Roma that could not stop the internees of the locals, it demonstrated with arguments why it goes first in the domestic championship and redeemed itself from its defeat in the Milan derby of the last Saturday.

The men led by the Italian Simone Inzaghi were superior in all lines, offensively and defensively, always dodging the pressure of Roma and hitting the Roman back with the internees of the lanes. In the second half, already at a much slower pace but with Inter dominating the match in the same way, the figure of Alexis Sánchez emerged to sentence the match.

The seven ‘Nerazzurri’ took a shoe with his right leg from the front that ended in a square of the goal defended by the Portuguese Rui Silva. Roma had their most dangerous man in the Italian Nicolo Zaniolo and he had the clearest chances of the game in his boots to equalize the score, but the striker was not right.

On Wednesday, Milan and Lazio will compete for another place in the semifinals of this Italian Cup, while Atalanta-Fiorentina and Juventus-Sassuolo will do the same on Thursday.

